STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In lockdown, cyber criminals come out to play

In just 15 days of April, the city clocked 460 cases, compared to 483 in February. 

Published: 27th April 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

cybercrime

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While there is a decrease in law and order cases such as chain-snatching since the lockdown was imposed on March 24, cybercrime cases in the city continue to rise. In just 15 days of April, the city clocked 460 cases, compared to 483 in February. 

“Cyber criminals only need access to the internet and data, and it is clear that they operate from home. The trend is the same, with coupon code and QR code scam cases being registered,” said DCP (Crime 1) Kuldeep Kumar Jain. These cases are being registered at the eight CEN (cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics) police stations launched earlier this year to tackle the growing number of cases in the city. 

Last year, the city’s lone cybercrime police station was shut temporarily when the number of FIRs registered overshot 10,000 cases, which then led a surge in cases filed at local police stations. 
According to the City Crime Records Bureau, in March alone, the number of cases was 877, more than double the number filed in January (321). “There are no boundaries for cybercrime since the fraudster requires only internet and data. It cannot be compared to law and order cases,” Jain told TNIE.

“Though several online platforms are not functioning completely, frauds like liquor delivery is on the rise,” says DCP (East) Sharanappa S D. “Everyone is on social media and the internet, using netbanking. We will catch up with investigation but as of now, all police personnel are more focused on Covid-19 issues to ensure that citizens stay indoors,” says Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cybercrime
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp