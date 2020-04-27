In lockdown, cyber criminals come out to play

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: While there is a decrease in law and order cases such as chain-snatching since the lockdown was imposed on March 24, cybercrime cases in the city continue to rise. In just 15 days of April, the city clocked 460 cases, compared to 483 in February.

“Cyber criminals only need access to the internet and data, and it is clear that they operate from home. The trend is the same, with coupon code and QR code scam cases being registered,” said DCP (Crime 1) Kuldeep Kumar Jain. These cases are being registered at the eight CEN (cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics) police stations launched earlier this year to tackle the growing number of cases in the city.

Last year, the city’s lone cybercrime police station was shut temporarily when the number of FIRs registered overshot 10,000 cases, which then led a surge in cases filed at local police stations.

According to the City Crime Records Bureau, in March alone, the number of cases was 877, more than double the number filed in January (321). “There are no boundaries for cybercrime since the fraudster requires only internet and data. It cannot be compared to law and order cases,” Jain told TNIE.

“Though several online platforms are not functioning completely, frauds like liquor delivery is on the rise,” says DCP (East) Sharanappa S D. “Everyone is on social media and the internet, using netbanking. We will catch up with investigation but as of now, all police personnel are more focused on Covid-19 issues to ensure that citizens stay indoors,” says Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.