Postal department’s app to deliver parcels at people’s doorsteps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Department on Friday launched two significant initiatives in a bid to help people during the lockdown. It launched a bilingual web-based app through which people can ask for various services at their doorstep, including money from their postal accounts.

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General of the Karnataka Circle, launched the Kannada and English app at the General Post Office ‘Anche Mitra’. People can avail the services on any device through the link: https://www.karnatakapost.gov.in/anchemitra.

According to a release, the services include medical parcel pick-up, dispatch of any letter or parcel, intimation about any expected letter or parcel and redirection request for money orders, among others.

The postal department and the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited joined hands to deliver chemical-free mangoes to people’s doorsteps. Orders for mangoes can be placed through the website http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in.