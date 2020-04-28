STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru researchers develop germicide that turns PPEs into virus killers

The germicide can be infused into the PPE fabric by cloth manufacturing companies during the production process. However, Dr Vemula told The New Indian Express that it can be used by households too.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Diamond Medicare workers making PPE kits in Vijayawada.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/ Indra Banu)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers from DBT-inStem have developed a germicidal liquid that can increase the effectiveness of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves and bodysuits by enabling them to kill viruses, in addition to filtering.

The efficacy of the germicidal cloth against SARS-CoV-2 is based on the premise that the virus belongs to the family of 'enveloped viruses'. These types of virus can be deactivated with the compound due to their novel molecular design.

The researchers have already tested a germicidal-mask prototype against multiple proxy viruses like lentivirus and Sendi virus that belong to the family of enveloped viruses. Tests were held at labs of the principal researchers Dr Praveen Vemula (inStem) and Dr Satyajit Mayor (NCBS). The findings suggests that the technology can be effective against SARS-CoV-2 as well.

The team of students, Siju, Mahendra Mohan, Kriti Biligiri, Parijat Sil, and Theja PP, who have tested the antiviral properties of the technology are now waiting to test its efficacy on the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself.

The germicide can be infused into the PPE fabric by cloth manufacturing companies during the production process. However, Vemula told The New Indian Express that it can be used by households too.

"For example, at home, cloth can be dipped into this solution and heated on a frying pan for 15 minutes. It will get infused into the cloth. But one caution is when we make at home, it might not have uniform coating through tube cloth like the industrial process. As an added advantage, the process of attaching the module whose key base is an organic molecule to the fabric is simple, scaleable and cost effective -- it overcomes the drawbacks of disposable PPE which has fewer use cycles. Upon testing, the module was found to still be present in the fabric with its anti-viral/microbial properties intact for at least up to 25 cycles of standard detergent wash (industrial grade)," he said.

The idea at the core of the design is to develop one molecule which can kill all bacteria and viruses, Vemula said, adding that eventually, the molecule coated fabric can be used in hospitals to reduce infections.

The team has developed four versions to come up with the final module which is the most efficient.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE germicide Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp