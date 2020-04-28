Temple closures cost state Rs 150 crore

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The month-long lockdown that has hit the tourism industry, has also severely daunted the state revenue collections with the closure of temples. Footfall of devotees is highest in April-May in Karnataka. The state has about 200 ‘A’ grade temples of which about 40-50 earn Rs 3-6 crore revenue per month. As temples are closed due to pandemic, authorities and priests hold formal puja twice a day.

Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple that usually generated Rs 5-6 crore during Shivarathri, collected only Rs 3 crore as the footfall reduced drastically. Cancellation of Ugadi Jatra that again made the temple lose Rs 5 crore.

Endowment Minister Srinivasa Poojary said that the government has lost Rs 150 crore due to closed temples. He said that they are planning to consider the introduction of online sevas if the lockdown continues as it will have an impact on the state’s revenue collection.