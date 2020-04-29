Aero India 2021 to be held from February 3 to 7 in Bengaluru

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of Defence Production on Wednesday evening announced the date of India's biennial aviation exhibition and air show -- February 3 to 7, 2021. And this time too, it is decided to be held in the state capital Bengaluru.

In a short one lined statement, the Defence Exhibition Organisation also announced that the 13th edition of Aero India will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. However, no other details were divulged.



In 2019, the five-day air show had quite a rough start, after the collision of Surya Kirans that were rehearsing for the show.



While several global events have seen an indefinite delay in deadlines, the announcement of the dates and location of Aero-India brings a fresh breeze of good boding to many.



"Sufficient time is necessary to arrange the logistics to plan for the event so it was imperative to announce the information and ensuring good participation from companies from many countries. With it being a defence programme, there is also a requirement for inter-governmental coordination. It only goes on to show India's firm decision to plan ahead for one of the most imporatant sectors for India," said a former Defence PSU employee.