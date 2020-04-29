STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For new feathers in the hat

Birdwatchers have been a much sought-after group during the lockdown.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Birdwatchers have been a much sought-after group during the lockdown. With people now paying more attention to the birds and nature around them, curious souls aplenty are reaching out to those well-versed with ornithology to identify the winged creatures they spy. This increase in the interest for the subject led Early Bird, a city-based initiative run by Nature Conservation Foundation, to launch a lockdown special series of webinars to help newbies learn more about birds. “Everyone has been indoors and the reduction in traffic and pollution has led many to observe the birds around them too,” says project manager Garima Bhatia. “Birds are also the easiest way to connect to wildlife since they are everywhere,” she says. 

So far, the team has conducted six sessions, where number of participants has varied from 100 to 260. And Bengalureans aren’t the only ones logging onto Zoom for this. “We once had an elderly couple from Dubai and someone from Bhutan participate too,” says Bhatia. Topics have ranged from an introduction to common birds and their calls, learning about them through sketching, behaviour and ecology of birds, and a non-competitive quiz as well.

Pic: Garima Bhatia

“We saw 200 participants for that one,” says Bhatia, adding that the content is designed to be low on technicalities and high on engagement. “The lockdown has made people realise that we have a lot of nature around us that we haven’t paid attention to. So through these sessions, we aim to equip them with tools to get interested in knowing more,” she says. 

For mother and daughter Madhura Prasanna and Shreya Handhe, these sessions were a bonding activity, where each had a different takeaway. “We like the bird sketching activity. As an artist, I got to learn how to observe a bird’s form. My daughter, who is an avid bird watcher, has been observing them keenly since these sessions,” says Prasanna, adding, “Now, we also sit in our garden and sketch birds together.” The free-for-all series will go on till the end of lockdown, perhaps continuing afterwards as well. “It is a good way to reach out to people and requires minimum effort from our end,” explains Bhatia. 

Answer key:
1) Fiction
(2) Fiction
(3) Fact. Feathers can be of different types and not just flight feathers.
(4) Fiction. The yolk provides food for the growing baby bird.
(5) Fiction. Nests are mainly for laying eggs and raising the young. They are usually not used after the breeding season is over.
(6) Fiction. If you find a tiny nestling, try to put it back in the nest as soon as possible or leave it alone. Its parents may be nearby.

Quiz up
Test your knowledge on birds with some fun trivia from Early Bird’s recently-held quiz. Guess if the following statements are fact or fiction:
1. All bird eggs are white, 2. Hummingbirds are found in some parts of India, 3. All birds have feathers, 4. The egg yolk grows into a baby bird, 5.Most birds live in their nests year-round, 6. If you find a baby bird, you should try to feed it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp