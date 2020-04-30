STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lockdown locks away summer diseases in Bengaluru as families opt for home-cooked food, hygiene

The lockdown has definitely made people stay indoors, eat home-cooked food and maintain high hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown has definitely made people stay indoors, eat home-cooked food and maintain high hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, this has helped see a drastic fall in the number of summer diseases.

Dr Reshu Agrawal, Consultant Internal Medicines Manipal Hospitals Whitefield, said, “Fortunately most of the summer-related disease has come down. Diseases related to food and water have reduced and this is primarily due to the lockdown and people are eating simple, home-cooked food. Therefore stomach infections, food poisoning have all come down as people are aware of hand hygiene. Skin-related allergies have also come down. It could be because people are consuming less oily food and perhaps most of them are avoiding non-veg as well. However, I have received queries on people undergoing stress, depression or anxiety since they are staying indoors 24/7 due to the lockdown. Some of them complain of feeling low or sleep disturbances.  I advise them to eat balanced meals.”

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy. Director, Internal Medicine; Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “The lockdown has reduced the transmission of COVID-19 but has also reduced the considerable risk of another water-borne disease like cholera and typhoid. This has happened because individuals have reduced the consumption of outside food. Additionally, good hand hygiene practices, drinking uncontaminated water, washing of fruits and vegetables, cooking at home under a clean and hygienic environment go a long way in preventing diseases which are spread by feaco oral route.

Hand hygiene is the key for your healthy life. Thus, it is important that people adopt such healthy practices.”

Neeraj Lal, Cluster Head and Vice President, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, said, “The children can’t go out and play and this reduces the risk of air-borne diseases. Also since they are indoors always, there is little chance of them eating junk food which leads to stomach infections. “

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown COVID-19 summer diseases
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp