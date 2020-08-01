STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru court rejects gangster Ravi Poojary’s bail in 13-year-old case

Observes that the gangster is of an ‘absconding nature’ and may continue to commit similar offences if bail granted

Published: 01st August 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gangster Ravi Poojary’s bail plea, in connection with the Shabnam Developers case in which two were shot dead, has been rejected by a city court. Poojary’s counsel argued the case is 13 years old with some of the accused being acquitted and a charge-sheet submitted against Poojary. But the court observed the Poojary was “of an absconding nature” and may continue to commit similar offences if granted bail.

Ravi Poojary

The 53-year-old, also known as Ravi Prakash, is facing more than 100 cases in Karnataka. He was extradited from Senegal and was brought to Bengaluru in February this year. While continuing the investigations in cases against him, the police had submitted a charge-sheet to the court in the 2007 Shabnam Developers shooting case reported in Tilaknagar police station. Poojary’s counsel had moved a bail petition in the Principal City Civil & Sessions Court, on the grounds that there were no prima facie materials against the gangster and he was falsely implicated in the case.

Besides, nine co-accused were acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove their involvement. Further, the defence counsel contended that the police had already submitted charge-sheet against Poojary. However, the prosecution objected granting of bail to the gangster, arguing that he was secured by the police with great difficulty.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Judge Subhash Sankad observed, “I would like to mention here that the accused had been absconding for the past 12 years, and in other cases too, he was shown as absconded. The conduct of the accused shows that he is of an absconding nature and there is every chance of him fleeing from justice in the event of grant of bail.

The prosecution has also stated that Poojary is an underworld don, and has been involved in several antisocial activities.” The accusation made against Poojary is heinous in nature and he is not of good antecedents, the judge, said noting that there is every chance of him continuing to commit similar offences if granted bail, while dismissing the bail petition on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Poojary
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp