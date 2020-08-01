Bengaluru court rejects gangster Ravi Poojary’s bail in 13-year-old case

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gangster Ravi Poojary’s bail plea, in connection with the Shabnam Developers case in which two were shot dead, has been rejected by a city court. Poojary’s counsel argued the case is 13 years old with some of the accused being acquitted and a charge-sheet submitted against Poojary. But the court observed the Poojary was “of an absconding nature” and may continue to commit similar offences if granted bail.

The 53-year-old, also known as Ravi Prakash, is facing more than 100 cases in Karnataka. He was extradited from Senegal and was brought to Bengaluru in February this year. While continuing the investigations in cases against him, the police had submitted a charge-sheet to the court in the 2007 Shabnam Developers shooting case reported in Tilaknagar police station. Poojary’s counsel had moved a bail petition in the Principal City Civil & Sessions Court, on the grounds that there were no prima facie materials against the gangster and he was falsely implicated in the case.

Besides, nine co-accused were acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove their involvement. Further, the defence counsel contended that the police had already submitted charge-sheet against Poojary. However, the prosecution objected granting of bail to the gangster, arguing that he was secured by the police with great difficulty.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Judge Subhash Sankad observed, “I would like to mention here that the accused had been absconding for the past 12 years, and in other cases too, he was shown as absconded. The conduct of the accused shows that he is of an absconding nature and there is every chance of him fleeing from justice in the event of grant of bail.

The prosecution has also stated that Poojary is an underworld don, and has been involved in several antisocial activities.” The accusation made against Poojary is heinous in nature and he is not of good antecedents, the judge, said noting that there is every chance of him continuing to commit similar offences if granted bail, while dismissing the bail petition on Thursday.