For better and batter

Published: 01st August 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pastry chef Anna Polyviou’s time during the lockdown can be best summed up with cooking and more cooking. And now, a workshop by the MasterChef Australia season 10 contestant will give food enthusiasts a chance to learn her classic chocolate cake tart. Taking place on August 1, it has been organised by Conosh, a community that’s known for organising intimate dining experiences with like minded people. “The chocolate cake tart tastes even better than it looks.

I chose the tart because there are so many different elements,” says Polyviou, who has also been using the time during the lockdown to produce and create video content. Always used to a live audience, she is slowly adapting to this new way of interacting with people. “I feel like the classes are taking place in my home, everyone is in my safe space, cooking with me. It kind of feels like I’m hanging out with friends in my kitchen,” says Polyviou, who started baking professionally at the age of 18.

While many might consider baking to be therapeutic, the reality is that it can be stressful too, especially when things don’t go your way. “I get disappointed when something doesn’t work out. I then go back to the drawing board; research a little more and find out how to get it right from my friends,” says Polyviou. 

The year 2018 was a landmark year for the pastry chef, since it gave her a chance to be a part of MasterChef Australia 10, which also happened to be the last season for judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.  “When they left, it felt like someone’s death. I worked with George when I was doing my apprenticeship and I love Matt and am friends with Gary. I’ll never forget my time with them,” says Polyviou. Her distinct mohawk has been a hit among many, including the judges who even tried imitating the hairstyle. “The mohawk was an accident, my partner shaved my hair too short and it just happened. The pink came from my time on another TV show and I just stuck with it. It stands out,” says Polyviou. While many may dream of being on MasterChef like her, Polyviou’s dream is to attend a big fat Indian wedding. “I was supposed to be there for Mother’s Day but due to Covid-19 I couldn’t go. India is one of my favourite countries,” she says.

The workshop by Anna Polyviou will be held on August 1, 12:30pm onwards, on Zoom. Visit Conosh website for more details

