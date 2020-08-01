IT-BT will be taken to smaller cities: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state needs to develop equitably and with that in mind, high-growth sectors like IT and BT should be encouraged to expand to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday, while inaugurating the new Keonics Warehousing Incubation and Startup Centre.

He said that the centre, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 33 crore, will be equipped with world-class facilities and will help train youngsters from rural areas for jobs and business opportunities. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, “Our government is focused on developing smaller cities.

We have a well-developed facility in Hubballi, while we are trying to develop Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and other smaller cities. Though initially, we were not successful, we have not given up and are trying harder.

Our IT/BT thrust in Mysuru and Mangaluru is already yielding results and we will carry it to other smaller cities as well.” Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the centre, which has an area of around 75,000 sqft, will launch the Digital Economy Mission, which will help entrepreneurs enter national and international markets.