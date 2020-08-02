Classmate may be behind girls’ photos on porn sites

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two people were arrested in connection with a case of morphed photographs of girl students from various colleges of Bengaluru surfacing on porn sites, it has come to light that a classmate of the victims may be responsible.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Student Community (BSC), a forum that fights for student-related issues, on Saturday met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who guided them to Sandip Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

BSC submitted a written complaint to Patil, and also launched a social media campaign to alert girl students. The culprits had taken the photos from the social media accounts of these girls, morphed and posted them on porn sites.

“It is important to ensure the safety of girls on social media platforms. The focus should be on creating a safe environment online and offline for us,” said Medini Mothay, a student, said. “This is one of the most disturbing situations. Today, the victims are 19-20-year olds.

What is the guarantee that such an incident won’t happen to 12-13-year-old children? It is time we not only stand for what is right, but also put in our best to set things right,” said another student Harshita. The students appreciated that the police contacted the website and got the photos deleted. Sandip Patil said, “We found out that the motive was a failed love affair.”