Body exhumed over COVID-19 suspicions in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old man’s body was exhumed on Sunday after the police suspected foul play in his death. The body has been sent for autopsy. The incident took place at Narasipura village near Nelamangala Rural. The deceased, Sadananda, was a resident of KG Bajuru, who was active in politics and ran a water supply business.

His wife Anjanamma is a gram panchayat member in Narasipura. A senior police officer said that Sadananda was found hanging in his house a week ago, and his family had buried him without informing the police. The villagers, who came to know of this, alerted the police, saying he died of Covid-19.

They claimed the family had buried the body in a pit without conducting a Covid test. The police recorded Anjanamma’s statement, and on Sunday, visited the burial spot. The body was exhumed in front of the tahshildar. Dobbespet police are waiting for the autopsy report to conduct further investigations.