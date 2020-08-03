Event organisers, DJs, once life of a party, now struggling in COVID-19 pandemic

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s much talk about performers and artistes being severely hit by the pandemic, but event organisers and DJs who were once the life of a party, rue that their struggle isn’t any less. Having been out of work since March with uncertainty looming about their next gig, DJs in Bengaluru are unable to keep afloat.

“I’ve been getting several calls and texts from fellow DJs who tell me that they don’t have food to eat. Some of them have been managing on a packet of biscuits for an entire day,” says Ivan who used to do at least three shows a week.

While doing an Instagram chat a month ago, Ivan happened to mention these struggles – especially financially – which, so far, have gone unnoticed. And a week later, much to his surprise, he got a call from a group who were keen to support DJs in particular, with ration and essentials. “But there was a worry that identities would be revealed, so we’ve assured the DJs of confidentiality.

Post that assurance, we’ve received several more requests. In the last two week, 50 of them have approached us,” explains Ivan. Now, kits comprising 25 kg of rice, daal, oil, salt, spices, coffee, tea, onions and potatoes are being distributed to DJs who only have to show an identity proof.

According to Gautam Rajpal, co-founder of Boombox.in (an event management company), requests have been coming from across the country, however, owing to logistics, the initiative is restricted to Bengaluru right now. “We are open to helping them if need be for a second time. In these difficult moments, it’s sad that many DJs who have entertained us for years feel forgotten and are upset,” says Rajpal whose company has tied up with AVR Foundation for this initiative.

While Ivan is channeling his energies into upgrading his skill – upping production, social media reach, strategising – which he suggests other DJs do too, he points out that DJs are forced to dip into their savings to sustain themselves. “I’m just hoping that we are able to weather out these times despite no shows and no income for about five months now. It is a really hard time, but it’s also important to stay composed and continue connecting with audience in different ways,” he says.