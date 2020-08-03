Patient dies, kin vandalise hospital in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A patient’s family vandalised the area outside the ICU at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research after he died on Sunday. The family alleged that the hospital delayed his treatment.

Dr C N Manjunath, Senior Cardiologist and Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research said, “The patient had a severe heart attack and we treated him. He was in a cardiogenic shock. However, the patient died after which the family vandalised the hospital by breaking the glass door and some of the infrastructure outside the ICU area.”

“The incident has left the staffers in fear. We are going to file an FIR at the Tilaknagar police station,” he said.