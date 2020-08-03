Rs 85 lakh worth gold ‘missing’ from bank locker in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman has lodged a complaint with Jayanagar police against a bank, claiming that his gold jewels worth Rs 85 lakh have been stolen from his locker. The bank, however, says it could be a false complaint. Shivaprasad R (52), a resident of JP Nagar, wrote in his complaint that on February 27, he had taken some gold out from his locker, but couldn’t put it back due to the lockdown.

“When I went to the bank on July 22, the jewels weren’t there. I suspect bank staff,” he said. As per his complaint, 1.735 kg of gold has been stolen. Police, who have taken up a case of criminal breach of trust, questioned bank staff. A senior bank officer said an internal inquiry was done and it was found that no theft had happened.