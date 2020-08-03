STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Saroj didi's food delivery service in Bengaluru a hit

Ankit Vengurlekar opened his kitchen to his househelp to launch her catering service.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ankit Vengurlekar’s phone has been buzzing non-stop these days, with callers enquiring about his food delivery service. However, it’s not Vengurlekar’s project. The venture belongs to his househelp, who he calls Saroj didi, although he played an important role in kick-starting it. In a bid to help Saroj deal with the financial crunch she was facing during this pandemic, Vengurlekar suggested she start a catering service right from his kitchen.

Just days after it was launched, the initiative became so popular and the little journey touched so many hearts that it got featured in Twitter Moments India, and has also been shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Saroj started facing monetary troubles during the lockdown, and was willing to take up more jobs to earn some extra salary. However, things didn’t look up because many apartments banned entry of maids due to Covid-19 safety measures.

“Many people didn’t pay her salary because she could not come to work, while many others did not want to hire a new help during this pandemic,” says Vengurlekar, adding that things began getting tougher for Saroj with the mounting debts. The idea of starting the business struck Vengurlekar since Saroj used to recall the days when she and her husband ran a food stall around 17 years ago. “I know that her food tastes fantastic, and so I thought of giving it a shot, and seeing how it goes. The first dish she prepared was crab curry, and put it up on Instagram.

We got five orders on the first day, which was July 24,” says Vengurlekar. The story reached so many people in a single day that he had 15 pre-orders for the next day. One of the primary reasons for the success of this food service, Vengurlekar says, was people’s trust that the food is being made with all precautions in place. As the number of orders started increasing, it got difficult for the 37-year-old public relations professional, who lives alone in HSR Layout, to manage things. “I also have a day job at Xiaomi. And on the days of food delivery, I had to take enquiries.

That’s when a friend suggested I get in touch with Conosh, a food experience curating website, who are now taking orders for her. They have let go of the profit in this partnership,” he says.  Now Saroj, 48, is planning to expand her business and is looking for a new place to set up a kitchen. “My kitchen is equipped for a single person. We have started getting requests from people to offer something more than crab and fish. So we have created a new menu, with Reddy’s Chicken Curry, Gajar Ka Halwa, etc. We will need a bigger kitchen for that,” says Vengurlekar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ankit Vengurlekar
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp