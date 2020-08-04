Setting the stage  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new normal for artistes has involved adapting to new mediums as they try to keep the show going. While many have taken to their personal Instagram or Facebook pages to showcase performances, the reach is often limited to just their followers. But now, Red Polka Productions, a city-based production house, has launched a new initiative to bring the performance community together at a time when physical performances aren’t possible.

Called the Red Collective, it looks at enabling artistes to perform online through virtual platforms. “Since we will integrate many artistes on one platform, each one gets a larger audience base to display their work to,” says Prataya Saha, the chief creative director of the production house. Founder and owner Anshulika Kapoor adds that the intention is to create a virtual stage for live performers, be it in music, dance, storytelling or theatre, so that they can focus on just the performance while the platform takes care of the event management.

“Promoting the event, sending out links to audience members and ensuring the streaming goes smoothly will be looked after by us,” says Kapoor, who is an artiste herself. With first-hand experience of what the situation is like for such artistes, who thrive on audience connection, Kapoor wants to create a community for independent artistes who are struggling with the online medium. “Live performers don’t want to go online but it’s been four months since the first lockdown. We have to look at adversities as an opportunity. Even though the medium is different, the love for creating art can go on,” she adds.

Agrees Saha, who explains, “Artistes can’t charge anyone through the live option on Instagram or Facebook. But if they come on board Red Collective, it’ll be just like having a physical event, where they can ticket their performances and all proceeds, barring charges paid to streaming platforms, will be handed to the artiste as their due.” The platform earns no profit in the process.

So far, 100 artistes from different parts of India have come on board, with two storytelling gigs scheduled to happen in the second half of August, where artistes such as writer-storyteller Tarini Chandrashekhar, theatrepersons Shatarupa Bhattacharyya, Anusha Prabhu and Sameer Chouksey, performance artiste Anjali Nair, and poet Deepti Srivastava will be performing. Newcomers can also consider mentorship options from established artistes. “This holds potential to break barriers and geography, and help artistes from different parts of the world to collaborate together,” he adds.