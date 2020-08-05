Develop bus apps, startups told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: How does one ensure better mobility in Bengaluru during these Covid times when there is no Metro and when there is fear of using public transport? Former BMTC Chairman N A Haris has urged the startups to develop an app that makes it easy to use buses.

He was speaking at the Mobility Summit hosted by Prof M V Rajeev Gowda on Tuesday. The session raised the issues related to getting Bengaluru moving again post the lockdown. Haris highlighted various opportunities to develop a sustainable, smart, integrated multimodal transport system.

He wanted BMTC to establish a control room and optimise routing and services based on demand. He pointed out that there were advertising revenue streams that would make BMTC less dependent on the government.