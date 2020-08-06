Covid care

By Express News Service

Safety measures for children

Watch out for signs of stress like excessive crying, irritation or brooding, returning to behaviours like bedwetting, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, difficulty with attention and concentration, avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past, or unexplained aches.

Graphic: AMOL VYAVHARE

Enforce safety measures by setting an example. If you wash your hands often, your child is likely to emulate the same.

Get medical help right away if your child has trouble breathing, complains of severe belly pain, or pain or pressure in the chest, seems confused or disoriented, has trouble staying awake, or develops red or blue lips or face

Reassure your child that they are safe. If they are upset, let them know it is okay for them to feel so. Help them cope with stress by showing them how you deal with a tough situation.

Children aged below 10 years, if wearing a mask, should not be left alone to ensure that they don’t play with it, or sleep while wearing it. Those aged below two years should not wear mask.

Ensure that your child’s food is healthy. Prepare a meal that comprises the colours of the rainbow. You could give supplements, after consulting your doctor.

If your child gets bored staying home, they could play online games with other kids from home.

Too much exposure to news about Covid-19 can cause kids to get anxious. Make them understand that social media posts could be based on false information. Be available to them to answer any questions they have.