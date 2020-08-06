STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC, BMTC staff to get CCC, ambulance

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has got its own Covid Care Centre (CCC) for its own and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employees.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi inspects the KSRTC’s Sarige Sanjeevini ambulance in Bengaluru on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has got its own Covid Care Centre (CCC) for its own and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employees. On Wednesday, Transport Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi inaugurated the facility, which is a 300-bed centre that will start admitting Covid patients from August 6.

Over 1,000 corporation employees have tested positive for Covid at its four branches, including North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. Of them, 700 have recovered. 

The centre, located near Sri Basaveswara Bus Stand, Peenya, has been set up by the Advika Care Foundation in association with KSRTC, Rotary and Nayonika Eye Trust, with Prakriya Hospitals. 
The centre has dedicated 50 per cent of beds to KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC employees and their families, who will be treated for free. Ten per cent of beds are reserved for patients referred by Rotary and Titan company, while the rest 40 per cent is meant for the public.

who will be charged as per government indicated rates. The facility will have full-time nurses, doctors and patient care attenders. An ambulance with oxygen facility will be available at the centre, while a swab collection centre too has been set up. In case patients need hospital care, Prakriya Hospital will make arrangements at its branches. The centre has an emergency ward and a 10-bed ICU, sponsored by Titan company. Patients who need hospitalisation will be kept at the centre till they find a bed in a hospital, if necessary. 

KSRTC workshop fabricates ambulance
Sarige Sanjeevini ambulance too was launched on the occasion. It is a KSRTC Midi Bus that has been converted into an ambulance at the KSRTC Regional Workshop at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh. It is equipped with two stretchers, a first-aid kit and an oxygen cylinder.

