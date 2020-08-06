Of colours and calm

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rainbows with a dash of sunshine... That’s what Shloka Sudhakar’s latest collection, called Echoes, will remind you of. Although the collection had a low-key launch, the fashion designer is just happy to be back with a new collection. With colours like pastel pink, ocean green and denim blue, the collection promises positivity.

“Who does not like colour? With the way things are right now, this is a little something to lift a dull mood,” says 29-year-old Sudhakar, who avoided a heavy usage of bold colours like neons. The collection also sports lighter material, which will fit into many occasions. “Because of Covid, functions and social gathering have come down to lighter events, where many might not prefer dressing up. So these pieces are light and breezy,” adds Sudhakar.

Apart from co-ords, the Indie collection has a wide range of choices in loose trousers and long shrugs too. “The pieces are versatile enough for someone to team it up with stuff from their wardrobe,” adds Sudhakar. Often shuttling between Bengaluru and Mumbai in her five-year long career, Sudhakar has lately been confined to just Bengaluru due to the current pandemic. “But now that the lockdown has been eased in both states, I’m able to send collections to Mumbai for actors like Adah Sharma and Amyra Dastur,” says Sudhakar. The collection was supposed to be out by end of March with a grand launch at her boutique in Sadashivanagar but plans had to be changed overnight due to the lockdown and the launch got rescheduled to August.

“All my collections were ready and we even had a great shoot,” rues Sudhakar. While the lockdown brought many businesses to a standstill, that didn’t stop Sudhakar. During this period, she started a video series called Fashion Edit on her social media, where she reached out to celebrities with different questions on fashion. “For instance, I had asked Sruthi Hariharan about what the future of fashion is going to be post Covid. Manyata Harish was asked how would she like to dress up for a wedding during a situation like this,” says Sudhakar, adding that the other celebrities who were featured were Harshika Poonacha and Shruti Prakash.