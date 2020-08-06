Sons and daughters of soil want to make a difference

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
His parents Veeresh and Sumithra, who were denied formal education, continued farming on their 10-acre land and had a small pandal business in Bagalkot.

Published: 06th August 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Yashaswini B

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although school dropouts themselves, parents of this 24-year-old Jamkhandi lad, continued to push him towards a fulfilling job as a ‘collector’. Anand Kaladagi secured an All India Rank 446 in the Union Public Service Commission, and is among the 43 candidates from Karnataka in the top 800.

His parents Veeresh and Sumithra, who were denied formal education, continued farming on their 10-acre land and had a small pandal business in Bagalkot. “They pushed me to study well, which led me  to clear the examination in the second attempt,” Anand told TNIE. The problems in his tier-two city served as further inspiration to clear the UPSC exam.

Anand had to leave his hometown to study mechanical engineering at Gogte Institute of Technology, Belagavi. He hopes to make a difference in the education sector. “Privatisation has gripped the sector, and making quality education accessible is my goal. I can strengthen the public education system — government schools and colleges —  being in the service,” he said.

Mandya-based Dr Abhishek Gowda M J , who secured All India Rank 278 in UPSC, saw the services as an opportunity to nip health issues in the bud through effective policy implementation. Son of agriculturalist Javarayigowda and homemaker Jayamma, Dr Gowda completed his schooling at the Government Kannada Medium School in Maregowdanahalli, where the seed of being a civil servant was planted in him by a teacher.

