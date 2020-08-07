STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAL gives two ambulances to Bowring Hospital

Sudhakar told reporters that Karnataka has seen a spike in the recovery rate in the past week and the government will continue to enhance its efforts to contain the pandemic.

Ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the 11 Covid Care Centres set up by the government in Bengaluru, 20% beds are still vacant, and there are 939 unoccupied beds in the city, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. He was speaking during his visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday, when HAL donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute for Covid-19 patients. 

Sudhakar told reporters that Karnataka has seen a spike in the recovery rate in the past week and the government will continue to enhance its efforts to contain the pandemic. He also advised people with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms to compulsorily get tested.

Meanwhile, the minister appreciated HAL for its contribution towards helping the government fight Covid. HAL donated the ambulances as part of its corporate social responsibility activity. In a press release, HAL CMD R Madhavan said, “They can be used for transporting patients who require medical monitoring while in transit, and non-invasive airway management.” The ambulances are equipped with an air-conditioner, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, HAL (human resources) director Alok Verma said. Last month, HAL set up a Covid Care Centre, a 178-bed facility with supporting infrastructure, and handed it over to BBMP.

