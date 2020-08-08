Conduct yogic kriyas in open spaces: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state health and family welfare department has issued Covid-19 guidelines in yoga centres and gymnasiums. “The practice of Yogic Kriyas may be avoided for the time being. It can be practised in open spaces,” the guidelines read. All yoga centres and gyms in containment zones shall remain closed to public.

“People above 65 years of age and below 10, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers are advised not to use gyms in enclosed spaces,” the guidelines stated. Masks have to be worn at all times, but during yoga or exercises in gyms, only a face shield may be used as using a mask causes difficulty in breathing.

“The timings of classes should be staggered. There should be a gap of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid an overlap of members arriving and leaving. Limit the number of people per session,” the guidelines said. Equipment must be placed 6 ft apart wherever feasible. Temperatures inside should be between 24-30 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity between 40% to 70%.

The guidelines also included details on what must be done if any positive cases are reported from the premises.