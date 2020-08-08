STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Conduct yogic kriyas in open spaces: Govt

The state health and family welfare department has issued Covid-19 guidelines in yoga centres and gymnasiums.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Aasana

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state health and family welfare department has issued Covid-19 guidelines in yoga centres and gymnasiums. “The practice of Yogic Kriyas may be avoided for the time being. It can be practised in open spaces,” the guidelines read. All yoga centres and gyms in containment zones shall remain closed to public.

“People above 65 years of age and below 10, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers are advised not to use gyms in enclosed spaces,” the guidelines stated. Masks have to be worn at all times, but during yoga or exercises in gyms, only a face shield may be used as using a mask causes difficulty in breathing.

“The timings of classes should be staggered. There should be a gap of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid an overlap of members arriving and leaving. Limit the number of people per session,” the guidelines said. Equipment must be placed 6 ft apart wherever feasible. Temperatures inside should be between 24-30 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity between 40% to 70%.

The guidelines also included details on what must be done if any positive cases are reported from the premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp