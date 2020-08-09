Companies ready to hire employees remotely, shows study

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly altered the traditional structure of businesses across sectors and after months of manoeuvring through the crisis, companies are embracing remote hiring, suggests a recent survey by CareerNet Consulting.

It reveals that 3 out of 4 organisations believe they can effectively hire employees remotely.

The study reveals that companies from e-Commerce, IT/ITES, Services, Science and Technology and Telecommunications sectors exhibit a higher readiness -- 82 per cent for virtual hiring. The study also had 49 per cent of the respondents from Bengaluru alone.

Startups get back to office

Startups in the city have also begun their shift from work from home to back to the office. Abel S Boaz, founder of Abellian, a finance startup in Bengaluru told The New Indian Express that while working from home brought about a different experience altogether, there are certain aspects of work which require a physical meetup.

“Conferences require a bigger space and it is not possible to conduct such meetings in a smaller area. We are taking precautionary measures for that such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising the area. It is a slow and gradual shift as of now,” he said.

Krishna Raghavan, another startup founder of Unlistedkart gave a similar take. “Lockdown seems over but safety is still of utmost importance. We have not made it mandatory for employees to come back to the office unless it is unavoidable,” he said.

