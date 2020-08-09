STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trial run for first stretch of Namma Metro Phase-2 by August-end

The trial run of trains on the first stretch of Phase II of Namma Metro will be held this month-end.

Published: 09th August 2020

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The trial run of trains on the first stretch of Phase II of Namma Metro will be held this month-end. This 6.29 km stretch from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura (Reach-4B line) is almost ready with some finishing works being completed, while the revised deadline to launch it is November-end.

Five elevated stations of Konankunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura are situated along this Line. Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), B L Yashwanth Chavan told The New Sunday Express, “Architectural finishing works like cladding are pending at a couple of stations. Traction and signalling works have begun and need to be completed. Over 90% of works have been completed.”
He said, “Trial runs are set to begin by August-end.

We will have two months to carry them out. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety needs to give the green signal for running trains along this stretch.” This would be the first stretch to be declared open in the Phase-2 project, which is estimated to cost Rs 30,095 crore. It was initially supposed to be opened by 2018-end. But it missed several deadlines, including the one that was set for the August 15 launch, as the Covid pandemic struck and a good number of workers left for their hometowns.

According to M S Channappagoudar, General Manger, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, 71,890 square metre was acquired for the stretch and a compensation of Rs 364.52 crore was paid to those whose lands were acquired. NCC Ltd had bagged the contract for civil works.

Namma Metro
