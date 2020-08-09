STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘We can all learn from RK Narayan’

Tuning into a live chat from UK, Jeffrey Archer discussed with Bengaluru bookworms his new novel, the love he gets from India, and more

Published: 09th August 2020 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What makes an author a good one? “It’s the hard work and discipline they put in,” says Jeffrey Archer. Participating from the United Kingdom in Sapna Rise series, a virtual talk organised by Sapna Book House at RMZ Galleria Mall on Saturday, Archer said the lockdown has, in a way, turned out to be a boon for him since he got to concentrate better on the second book in his William Warwick series, which will be released in October. 

File photo

“I have been stuck in Cambridge for 135 days, and I am not complaining because I have been able to concentrate on writing even more,” said Archer. He then went on to spill the beans on the second book in the William Warwick series, which is named after the protagonist. In the first book, titled Nothing Ventured, which came out last year, he is a young constable probing an art theft. “In the second book, Hidden in Plain Sight, he will become a detective sergeant in the detective drug squad.

It was thrilling to write it because I am lucky to have two distinguished police officers to advise me on any mistakes I might make, which adds to the authenticity of the book,” he said. Revealing that apart from writing, he thoroughly enjoys public speaking, he fondly remembered his visit to Bengaluru in 2016, when 7,500 people had gathered to hear him speak. 

The 80-year-old author, who shuffles between writing novels and short stories, says all stories are not meant to be turned into 300 pages. “We can all learn from RK Narayan, one of the great short storytellers of all time. You will hear many fascinating stories but they can’t be turned into a novel. That does not take away from the story because sometimes it’s a piece of magic in itself, but there are different sorts of troubles. You can’t waste a word in a short story,” says Archer, adding that the author has to make sure that the plot is not revealed. 

Speaking about his classics like Kane and Abel, Archer said he had never anticipated the book will turn into a massive hit with a million copies sold in the first week. “Now 37 million copies have been sold. Many of them were sold in India because they are great devotees of Kane and Abel, and I am immensely grateful for it,” he added.

But he has never hesitated to admit that he always had a soft corner for A Prisoner of Birth, a retelling of The Count of Monte Cristo set in contemporary times, which is known for its surprising ending. “It was a challenge to put the book in a contemporary context and the best part about it was writing the ending,” said the writer who starts his day early and still prefers to write by hand. “I get up at 5:30 am, I am at my desk at 6 am, I write for two hours, and take a 2-hour break. In the final session, I read what I have written that day,” said Archer, emphasising that there is no shortcut to hard work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp