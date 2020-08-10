STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yediyurappa hopes to get discharged this week

Asymptomatic patients can be discharged even if they don’t test negative 10 days after the swab collection. On Sunday, Yediyurappa completed eight days in hospital.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa signs on files from his hospital suite

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on August 2, hopes to be discharged by mid-week. Currently asymptomatic, Yediyurappa is being monitored by experts. 

As per the existing guidelines in Karnataka, an asymptomatic patient can be discharged without a confirmation test if oxygen saturation level is above 95 per cent and respiratory rate is under 24 per minute. 

“Given his age, doctors have suggested a confirmatory test. The swab will be collected on Monday. If he tests negative, he will be discharged immediately,” said a CMO official. The CM has been monitoring the Covid-19 crisis and rain damage via phone and television. He will participate in the video conference with PM Modi on Monday.

