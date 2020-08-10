Weed out crime, Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant tells inspectors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told police inspectors that they will be held responsible if anti-social activities continue in their jurisdiction.

Holding his first meeting with officers of and above the rank of Police Inspectors on Saturday, Pant told them to weed out all anti-social activities such as rowdyism and drug peddling from their jurisdictions. “Maintenance of law and order, and prevention and detection of crimes should be improved.

No accused should get away with crime,” he added. He said people who visit police stations with grievances should be addressed properly and asked DCPs to visit stations under their jurisdiction. Pant also held a meeting with traffic police. He asked traffic cops to maintain visibility.