STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Prevention with patriotism

While a pack for adults comprises three solid colours, that for kids has two printed ones, and one in a solid colour. 

Published: 11th August 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A visit to Lalbagh flower show, brunches with Independence Day theme, and of course, watching the I-Day parade. While none of these may be possible this year due to the pandemic, you can mark the occasion with I- Day-themed masks. Launched by Gehna Manglani (21) and Nihal Manglani (26), who returned from New York and Melbourne, respectively, the new collection under the brand Doori includes masks for adults as well as children, priced at Rs 450 for pack of three.

While a pack for adults comprises three solid colours, that for kids has two printed ones, and one in a solid colour. With people getting out of the house a lot more, but at the same time festivities being subdued, Gehna points out that the masks are meant to give a festive feel.

While the initial idea was to make tri-coloured masks, some brain storming later, they felt it might not go down well with people’s preferences. “So we decided we would create a collection which isn’t too loud,” says the student of Parsons School of Design, who plans to return to college in January.   

Not sure how people will react, Nihal adds, “This is our pilot project and we are trying to do something different.” With mask makers mushrooming, the duo has also had to figure out how to stay ahead of the competition. “There’s a new player coming up with something new every day. So it’s important to stay up to date. Honestly, neither of us had anticipated the shape our initiative would take,” says Gehna.

In fact, actor Varun Dhawan recently posted a picture on social media, wearing a mask from their new range of blue masks. Coming from a family involved in garment export, with a unit in Koramangala, has helped her in finding her feet.  “At times, we need help with fabrics, colours and suggestions, and having a team to fall back on is comforting. I find the process therapeutic, and it’s a learning experience,” she says. 
Going forward, the cousins plan to bring out masks for festive occasions, including the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. “We are trying to find out how people dress, whether they would wear a shirt with cracker motif on them, to understand what their choice will be,” Nihal says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp