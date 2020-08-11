STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway official wades into language row

The inauguration of foot-operated hand wash kiosks for passengers by Bangalore Railway Division, with three housekeeping staff doing the honours on Friday, earned it praise.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The inauguration of foot-operated hand wash kiosks for passengers by Bangalore Railway Division, with three housekeeping staff doing the honours on Friday, earned it praise. However, by Sunday night, it landed Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma right into the middle of a raging language controversy.  

The two kiosks were sponsored by Hindustan Unilever Limited to Bengaluru Division and had stickers on them in English and Hindi. In the aftermath of DMK MP Kanimozhi’s statement that she was asked to speak in Hindi in the airport in her own state, and the issue, snowballing into a North vs South language war, caught fire unexpectedly on Twitter.

Atticus Balgit Finch queried thus: “Why Hindi in South India?” The DRM responded: “Because it is India.” To another tweet, he replied: “All efforts are being made to provide important info in local language as well. Making issue of language every time even if it is a small sticker on the item donated by an outsider agency is not correct. Instead of appreciating the effort, you bring anti-Hindi views every time.” It drew 185 responses, many quite harsh.

Anil Kumar K reacted sharply: “Whoever handling this account needs to be brought to realization. This person does not understand the constitution of India.” Another tweet said, “We are not slaves and are proud Kannadigas.” Some trolls even urged Union Minister Suresh Angadi or CM to take action against the DRM.

The arguments which began on Sunday night continued till 7pm Monday. Abin Pues tweeted: “It became an issue bcos you concluded Hindi=India which is against the very spirit on which the country was formed.” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said, “The foot operated sanitiser kiosk was provided by HUL under its CSR scheme. The stickers too were provided by them. Later, stickers in Kannada too were provided.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp