Bengaluru violence: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy seeks police security after his house is vandalised 

According to the police, Murthy's residence was vandalised on Tuesday, allegedly after a social media post by his nephew on Facebook.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru Police stand guard next to charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy has demanded police security after his house in Bengaluru was set on fire on Tuesday following an alleged controversial Facebook post by his nephew.

The MLA said the miscreants were not from his party but were outsiders. Expressing concern, he asked if this could happen to an MLA then what would happen to others?

"I have spoken to the Home Minister, police officials, and my party leaders over the incident. All those who did this are not from my constituency. They are outsiders. It will be good if I get security," he told ANI.

Urging the police to investigate the matter, he said, "On Tuesday some unidentified people set my house on fire and hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against the culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others?"

According to the police, Murthy's residence was vandalised on Tuesday, allegedly after a social media post by his nephew on Facebook.

The mob had set ablaze cars and were protesting in front of KG Halli police station.

Taking note of the situation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, "The issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against the miscreants."

At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in clashes that broke out over the social media post, Bengaluru police said on Wednesday.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

"Two people died in police firing, one injured shifted to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in the clashes," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said. (ANI)

