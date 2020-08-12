STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth uses woman’s pic on WhatsApp, tries to cheat staffers

She works as an area manager of a chain of women’s apparel stores.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unemployed youth, who tried to cheat people using a woman’s photo, has been arrested by the Cyber Crime police. Sameer Kumar Shah (25), who hails from Darjeeling in West Bengal, was arrested based on a complaint filed by Manjula Venkatesh (33) on June 27. She works as an area manager of a chain of women’s apparel stores.

Manjula lodged a complaint with the East CEN police, stating that a miscreant used her photo as his WhatsApp picture and sent messages to her managers, requesting that money be transferred to a particular bank account number for her mother’s treatment. One of her managers transferred Rs 4,500 to that account.

“The woman checked the phone number from which the messages were sent and found the photo of a person she had interviewed in March. When she checked with the HR department, she found the accused had attended the interview for the post of a salesman and was rejected,” the police said.

“He admitted that he managed to get the complainant’s phone number by calling her office on the pretext of enquiring about the status of the interview. He downloaded her WhatsApp picture and set it as his own. He got the phone numbers of some of the store managers from Google. He confessed that he had done this to make some money as he was unemployed,” the police said.

