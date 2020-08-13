Bengaluru violence ends, politics takes over as Congress and BJP engage in verbal duel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Violence in DJ Halli police station limits came to an end in the early hours of Wednesday, but politics over the incident raged all day as parties sparred over it.

While BJP leaders deemed the violence a result of Congress’ “appeasement politics”, the Congress lambasted the BJP for attempting to “add fuel to fire”.

“Dead silence by @INCIndia @INCKarnataka even after their Dalit MLA Sri Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy was attacked, house ransacked yesterday in Bengaluru. Total support for RIGHT TO RIOT ...?(SIC) For them appeasement is the only official party policy,” said BL Santhosh, National General Secretary (Organisation), BJP, floating a hashtag on Congress supporting riots.

Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the government to recover the damage costs from those arrested.

MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged the violence was ‘pre-planned’.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru violence: Uneasy calm hangs over riot-hit areas; 193 held

“PFI-SDPI conspired in this violence, they targeted only Hindu houses and burnt public properties,” she said, also lashing out at the Congress. DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan also condemned the post.

“It is wrong to post communally inflammatory content against any religion or religious figures. Guilty will be punished. Violence is not acceptable,” he said in the afternoon.

But by evening, his stance had shifted. “The scale and organised nature of the violence confirms that it was entirely orchestrated by these jihadi elements,” he tweeted.

Congress MLAs BA Zameer Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad tried to rein in the mob on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru volence: Day after, peace returns to ravaged locality

Congress leaders condemned the violence and the inflammatory post.

“I condemn both violent incident that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra and also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus and Muslims of the area to stay calm...,” tweeted former CM Siddaramaiah.

“While @INCKarnataka leaders are on the ground trying to douse the flames burning #NammaBengaluru, few “leaders” like @ blsanthosh like to use these incidents like #BangloreRiots to further their political agenda...” tweeted Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA.