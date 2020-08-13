STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru violence ends, politics takes over as Congress and BJP engage in verbal duel

BJP accuses Congress of appeasement politics, brings in Dalit angle; Congress says BJP furthering its divisive agenda

Published: 13th August 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police stand guard next to charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Violence in DJ Halli police station limits came to an end in the early hours of Wednesday, but politics over the incident raged all day as parties sparred over it.

While BJP leaders deemed the violence a result of Congress’ “appeasement politics”, the Congress lambasted the BJP for attempting to “add fuel to fire”.

“Dead silence by @INCIndia @INCKarnataka even after their Dalit MLA Sri Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy was attacked, house ransacked yesterday in Bengaluru. Total support for RIGHT TO RIOT ...?(SIC) For them appeasement is the only official party policy,” said BL Santhosh, National General Secretary (Organisation), BJP, floating a hashtag on Congress supporting riots.

Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the government to recover the damage costs from those arrested.

MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged the violence was ‘pre-planned’.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru violence: Uneasy calm hangs over riot-hit areas; 193 held

“PFI-SDPI conspired in this violence, they targeted only Hindu houses and burnt public properties,” she said, also lashing out at the Congress. DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan also condemned the post.

“It is wrong to post communally inflammatory content against any religion or religious figures. Guilty will be punished. Violence is not acceptable,” he said in the afternoon.

But by evening, his stance had shifted. “The scale and organised nature of the violence confirms that it was entirely orchestrated by these jihadi elements,” he tweeted.

Congress MLAs BA Zameer Ahmed and Rizwan Arshad tried to rein in the mob on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru volence: Day after, peace returns to ravaged locality

Congress leaders condemned the violence and the inflammatory post.

“I condemn both violent incident that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra and also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus and Muslims of the area to stay calm...,” tweeted former CM Siddaramaiah.

“While @INCKarnataka leaders are on the ground trying to douse the flames burning #NammaBengaluru, few “leaders” like @ blsanthosh like to use these incidents like #BangloreRiots to further their political agenda...” tweeted Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy DJ Halli
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp