Palette of hope

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s something interesting for art lovers to look forward to. On August 21, works of 25 prominent artists will be exhibited. The lineup includes works of artists like Akbar Padamsee, GS Shenoy, JMS Mani, Manu Parekh, T Vaikuntam, among a host of others. The only difference in this new world is that viewing is in the online space. “Through this art exhibition, we want to bring the works of prominent artists on one forum.

Although we’ve titled it The Bengaluru Story, we have artists from across the country. This is because the city has a cosmopolitan crowd, which is interested in diverse works. It’s to give a taste of art from across India under the online roof,” says Sankalita Das, the branch manager of Secure Giving, which is organising this exhibition in aid of the Concern India Foundation.

Artworks by (1) Nikhil Chaganlal (2) Asit Patnaik

(3) Senaka Senanaike (4) Sivanesan

From Sri Lankan artist Senaka Senanaike’s characteristic work depicting lush flora, to FN Souza’s classic strokes, and Ganesh Pyne’s work in pen and ink on graph paper, the art show attempts to showcase variety. “There’s a difference in organising this online and offline. In this new method, we have to keep in mind the attention span of people, which is why we have limited the number of works to 25. In an offline show, up to 75 works can be put on display,” Das explains. Other artists include Nikhil Chaganlal, whose multilayered work on masonite of Goa will be on display; GS Shenoy; and Jogen Chowdhury. K Laxma Goud’s sculpture on the wooden medium is also a part of the show.

The art show also aims to raise funds to help students affected by the pandemic. “This situation has locked us in the confines of our homes, so at this point more than any other, we need to indulge in creative art forms. In our outreach programmes we found that many students are dropping out of school, because they don’t own digital devices. One of the areas we are working on is education, and we plan to help young boys and girls in Karnataka continue their education,” says Das. All the works are originals, and are priced between `35,000 and `2 lakh. “In instances where the artist has passed on, we have connected with their families to source works,” she says. The show is on between August 21 and 25, and can be viewed on artforconcern’s website.