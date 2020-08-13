STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timely action could have averted Bengaluru violence: DK Shivakumar

He said they will not indulge in politics over the incident as maintaining peace in the city is the priority.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said timely action against the person who had put out an objectionable post on social media could have helped avert violence on Tuesday night.

After visiting party MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s residence which was targeted by a mob, Shivakumar said Naveen, who had put the post is the MLA’s relative, but has nothing to do with the Congress. Naveen is a BJP supporter as he himself had claimed in social media posts and the police failed to register a complaint against him for three hours, Shivakumar alleged.

He said they will not indulge in politics over the incident as maintaining peace in the city is the priority. The party has formed a committee headed by former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara to look into the violence.report.

