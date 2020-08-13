STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Waiting for a happily ever after

Weddings may be back in action but behind the scenes, photographers are still a concerned lot, facing reduced budgets and fear of infection

Published: 13th August 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Representational pic | Karthik K

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rameshwar G was used to getting 30 enquiries a month. The founder of Journeys by Ram, a Bengaluru-based wedding photography and film company, has got a handful of inquiries in over five months. This year has been the lowest point in his business of seven years. Like him, many other wedding photographers and filmographers are not having a great wedding season this year. Though small-scale weddings are taking place, city-based lensmen are still struggling to make ends meet. 

Rameshwar explains that for companies with bigger teams and full-time roles, the situation has been far more grim. “Some team owners have exhausted their savings and are now availing loans to keep the payroll running. Freelance professionals are going through some very dire times with no earnings at all,” he says, pointing towards a growing anxiety about the coming months. While weddings are taking place, the enthusiasm has diminished. “People now have just one or two events. Furthermore, since the usual jubilation that a typical Indian Wedding is known for is missing, it takes away the fun for a wedding photographer,” says Rameshwar. People have also brought down their budget for photography and videography. 

Bhushan Bagadia, founder of Wedding with TLC, however, points out that a reduced guest list doesn’t lead to a decreased work load. “We still give the same number of pictures, whether it’s fewer people or more people. So the post production will take nothing less than 10-15 days,” says 37-year-old Bagadia. Some customers’ budgets have come down to as low as 50 per cent of the amount he used to charge. “Earlier I used to reject the offers but now I don’t because the financial crunch is bad,” he says.

Though they are taking up projects, photographers are concerned about the risk of being in crowded spaces, especially at a time when the number of Covid cases is going up drastically. Karthik K says, “I have taken a couple of projects but have rejected many just out of fear of infection. The word spreads faster than anything else. Once you are in a crowd where someone tests positive, you are blacklisted even if you test negative. The stigma that comes with it is irreversible.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp