STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru violence: Devegowda demands probe by a sitting High Court judge

The government should take stringent action against the guilty irrespective of their party affiliations, Devegowda said.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Devegowda

Former PM HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Condemning the recent Bengaluru mob attack, JDS Supremo HD Devegowda on Friday sought an investigation into the case by a sitting High court Judge assisted by the city crime branch (CCB).

On August 11, a mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy over an alleged derogatory Facebook post by his nephew P Naveen Kumar. The mob also damaged public and private properties in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of Bengaluru.

The government should take stringent action against the guilty irrespective of their party affiliations, Devegowda said, adding that the Congress leaders have been airing contradicting statements on the mob attack. Political parties, he said, should also stop mudslinging each other to take advantage of the situation.

No leader should target a particular community and hurt their religious sentiments, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Devegowda Bengaluru mob attack Bengaluru violence Akhanda Srinivas Murthy facebook post
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp