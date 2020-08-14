Bengaluru violence: Devegowda demands probe by a sitting High Court judge

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Condemning the recent Bengaluru mob attack, JDS Supremo HD Devegowda on Friday sought an investigation into the case by a sitting High court Judge assisted by the city crime branch (CCB).

On August 11, a mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy over an alleged derogatory Facebook post by his nephew P Naveen Kumar. The mob also damaged public and private properties in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of Bengaluru.

The government should take stringent action against the guilty irrespective of their party affiliations, Devegowda said, adding that the Congress leaders have been airing contradicting statements on the mob attack. Political parties, he said, should also stop mudslinging each other to take advantage of the situation.

No leader should target a particular community and hurt their religious sentiments, he added.