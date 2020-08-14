STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Managing patients in containment zones huge task for Palike, officials

To ensure this number does not go up, BBMP and health officials are asking citizens to shift to hospitals instead of opting for home quarantine. 

Published: 14th August 2020

A health worker takes a swab sample at a fever clinic in Jayanagar on Thursday in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU:  The management of containment zones has become a challenge for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). According to official data, there are 30,729 containment zones as of August 12, with 39,890 patients. To ensure this number does not go up, BBMP and health officials are asking citizens to shift to hospitals instead of opting for home quarantine. 

“I was asymptomatic and positive. I had the option to stay at home, but BBMP officials were adamant that I get admitted to a hospital. When I questioned them, they admitted that managing a containment zone is difficult, and that patients shifting to hospitals makes their job easier,” Mahesh K, a Covid-positive patient.
Another patient Kaveri L had a similar experience.

“When government-appointed teachers came to survey my area, I was found to be Covid-positive. They told me not to disclose this as the BBMP will force me to shift to a hospital.” A BBMP official requesting anonymity told TNIE that residents of containment zones were creating issues and managing them was a challenge.

“With cases increasing, manpower required for survey and ata assessing work is lacking. Sealing an area or a home and regular assessment is a challenge, and so, shifting patients to hospitals or Covid Care Centres is a better option,” the official admitted. In some cases, neighbours of patients are also requesting them not to disclose that they are positive so to avoid BBMP officials from coming and creating containment zones. 

