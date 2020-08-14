STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajnath Singh opens IISc-HAL skill centre

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a skill development centre, set up through a collaboration between HAL and IISc, at IISc’s Challakere campus in Chitradurga.

Published: 14th August 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a skill development centre, set up through a collaboration between HAL and IISc, at IISc's Challakere campus in Chitradurga. The centre, which can train 1,000 people annualy, will impart high-end skills in manufacturing, including in the aerospace sector.

The centre is located on 1,500 acres of land provided by the state government during IISc’s centenary year celebrations. National R&D institutions such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Indian Space Research Organisation are located in the area, which is being developed as part of a science and technology city.

“The centre is a natural outgrowth of a successful training programme for rural science and mathematics teachers that IISc initiated in 2011 at the Challakere campus. So far, 13,500 teachers have been trained under the programme. It has been expanded to also include college teachers, under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching,” a communiqué from IISc said.

