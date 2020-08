By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The body of a woman, aged around 35 years, was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death on a footpath in Banashankari 3rd Stage near Thalaghattapura on Thursday. A police officer said that the woman was murdered elsewhere a her body dumped in Banashankari.

“We also found a cricket bat at the spot with blood stains. There was jewellery on the body, so we suspect that she was killed over a personal issue. Her identity is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.