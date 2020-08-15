Despite increasing Covid cases, RWAs demand relaxation of rules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the number of Covid cases are rising, members of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) are demanding that restrictions within containment zones be relaxed. At a virtual conference with BBMP officials, RWAs demanded relaxations in containment zones and opening facilities in apartment complexes.

Officials are now brainstorming ways to allow those under home quarantine to go to work, but with a stamp. “RWA members said it was becoming difficult to manage work while under home quarantine. We are contemplating letting contacts of interstate, inter-district and international travellers under home quarantine to step out of homes with a stamp on their hand. However, people will have to strictly follow all rules,” said a senior BBMP official.

An official order will be issued after government’s approval. “Broadly, four major points were discussed - home quarantine for those coming from other districts, states and countries; aggressive testing; opening up of apartment facilities such as swimming pools, gyms and sporting areas; and how to deal with pets. Each subject is being discussed in details.

However, quarantine rules for Covid patients and their contacts won’t be relaxed,” the official told TNIE.

RWA members were also informed that 20-50-bed hospitals were being arranged at the nearest primary health centre.