STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Drag’ging issues: In search of freedom and self-expression 

There’s no better time than August 15 to promote freedom of self-expression in India.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bahaar 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s no better time than August 15 to promote freedom of self-expression in India. This is what motivated Nilay Joshi, who also goes by the performance name of Miss Bhenji, to organise an event for drag performers in India. Called ‘All About Me Season 2’, the online initiative, scheduled for Saturday, will have performances by nine drag artistes from different cities. “Being a drag performer is just as normal as being any other performer.

And since drag queens break gender barriers, it is a form of freedom of expression as well,” says Miss Bhenji, who hails from Nagpur. The other performing artistes are Rita Squirter, Bahaar and Seventeen from Bengaluru; Tropical Marca and Glorious Luna from Mumbai; and Betta Naan Stop, Divine Scarlett and  Hiten Noonwal from Delhi. 

The 45 to 60 minutes long event will have pre-recorded performances by each of them exploring different themes related to Indian culture and drag. “Whenever someone thinks of a drag show, they always associate it with Western culture or RuPaul. But I wanted to bring about a collaboration between the high fashion that is prevalent in the West and Indian music and dance moves,” says Miss Bhenji. Her seven-minute performance pays homage to the different divas of Bollywood, while exploring the music and dance of different eras. Divine Scarlett, on the other hand, will create looks from Indian mythology in an attempt to show that drag has always been related to Indian culture.

City-based drag artiste Bahaar, who also runs a men’s clothing brand called Destollo Clothing, hopes to pay tribute to divas from the ’70s and ’80s, like Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi. “Despite our many years of Independence, the drag community is not free. This show is our way of celebrating the freedom of self-acceptance,” says the artiste, who made her drag debut in January. “Nightclubs are closed and all physical shows have been cancelled, including my second performance in April.

We hope that through the funds we raise, we can help each other through these times,” she adds. While there is no fee for the event, they have been holding a crowdfunding campaign on Impact Guru, and the sum will be distributed among the artistes. In the three weeks since it was started, the campaign has gathered Rs 57,000 so far. The event will be streamed on Miss Bhenji’s YouTube and Twitch channels on August 15, 7pm onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp