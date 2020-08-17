STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute staff holds candlelight protest over pension scheme

While they have not given the government an ultimatum yet, the protest may be of a bigger scale in the future, and they may consider boycotting COVID duties in the future, if their demands are not met

Published: 17th August 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In continuation to the protest that happened on July 30 by nursing officers of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, the teaching staff of the college also joined them for a brief candlelight protest, on Monday evening over the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

"BMCRI has deducted an amount from our salary every month between 2006 to 2012 for NPS but it has not given it to the NPS trust. This 10 percent deduction and a matching contribution is made from the employer, as per the rules," said BMCRI teachers association secretary Dr Ravi Lingapa, who took part in the protest which took place between 7 and 7:30 pm. 

While they have not given the government an ultimatum yet, the protest may be of a bigger scale in the future, and they may consider boycotting COVID duties in the future, if their demands are not met. Their demands apply to 32 government medical college teaching and non-teaching staff.

Dr Lingappa added that several people have retired without benefits and the 7th AICTE pay scale has not been implemented for teaching staff under the medical education department.

BMCRI Nursing Officers Association president Santosh Kumar said that 14 employees have expired without any benefits. The New Indian Express previously reported, that nursing officers demanded access to Karnataka Government Insurance Department (KGID) under which the Jyothi Sanjeevani Scheme provides for cashless treatment of 449 identified surgeries in government and private hospitals, for state government employees and their dependents.

They also demanded for a risk allowance as they are frontline workers on COVID-19 duty. They want a 50 percent hike in basic pay as well. While these nurses are under the Medical Education department, their grouse is also that their counterparts in the Health and Family Welfare department are entitled to more benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute BMCRI protest new pension scheme BMCRI teachers pension
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp