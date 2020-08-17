Bengaluru violence: CCB team raids SDPI office near Yelahanka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special team under the Central Crime Branch conducted a raid on the Social Democratic Party of India office in Hegdenagar, near Yelahanka, and claimed to have seized weapons and fuel cans, while arresting eight members of the group.

However, SDPI state secretary Afsar Kodlipet denied reports of any such seizure.

Meanwhile, a forensics team on Sunday submitted its report on the chemicals and fuels used to burn vehicles and MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house.

Police on Sunday arrested 57 more accused involved in the rioting and arson, bringing the total to 364.

A senior police officer said that the 57 were arrested from Sampigehalli, Rachenahalli, and Thanisandra. In all, 52 FIRs were registered.