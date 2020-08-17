STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No relief offer, unaided school teachers and guest lecturers in Karnataka to stage protest on August 19

Although repeated appeals were made to the government to announce a special package for unaided school teachers and guest lecturers, the government has not respond positively.

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Caught between a rock and a hard place, unaided school teachers and guest lecturers, under the aegis of the Teachers’ and Management Forum, Karnataka, have decided to protest on August 19 demanding a relief package from the State government.  

It has also not released RTE reimbursements which amount to Rs 1,025 crore, the forum has said.

Meanwhile, teachers from private schools in the city told TNIE that they are caught between salary cuts, parents’ inability to pay fees, and the government’s apathy.

“Teachers who were recruited to start work in March are not being appointed due to the financial crunch. The school has an obligation to pay salaries till April 2021, but parents are unwilling to pay fees even though there is an option of monthly instalments,” said a source.

The government has asked schools not to put pressure parents for fees.

And on the other hand, parents who are unable to pay their children’s, are finding that schools have begun to cut off access to online classes.

Teachers’ and Management Forum
