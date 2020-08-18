STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru hospitals demand Aadhaar details, patient dies

The family claims that the ambulance driver, instead of taking them to the RR Nagar Hospital, decided to take them to a private hospital on Hosur Road, almost 17km from Girinagar.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer from Jayanagar General Hospital cleans the premises | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday night was one of horror for the family of a 40-year-old Covid-19 patient, as they rushed him from one hospital to another, but in the end, it was too late and he could not be saved.The family of the victim alleged that two hospitals denied the patient treatment without his Aadhaar card details.

The man had tested positive at St John’s Hospital on Friday evening, and was in home quarantine. However, on Sunday night, he complained of breathlessness and his family immediately shifted him to Madhu Nursing Home in Girinagar in an ambulance. The hospital authorities allegedly sought his Aadhaar card details and also informed them that there was a shortage of beds and lack of ICU facility. They wrote a note, referring him to a Covid hospital in RR Nagar.

The family claims that the ambulance driver, instead of taking them to the RR Nagar Hospital, decided to take them to a private hospital on Hosur Road, almost 17km from Girinagar. By then, the patient was already feeling uncomfortable, but when they finally  pulled into the hospital, the doctors there did not treat the patient. Instead, they left him lying on a stretcher for over an hour, and later declared him dead.
The family of the deceased allegedly attempted to beat up the hospital authorities, but were pacified by the doctors. The relatives alleged that there appeared to be a nexus between the ambulance driver and private hospital on Hosur Road, which is why he took the patient there and risked his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar card COVID 19 patient death Covid-19 Bengaluru
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp