Final year students irked as Bengaluru college denies access to exam fee payment portal

Students have written to Bangalore North University Vice Chancellor T D Kemparuaju about the exam fee portal.

Exams

Students are however in a fix as the deadlines are fast approaching for their final exams. (Image used for representational purpose)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Final year MBA students of a private college affiliated to Bengaluru North University have alleged that the portal for the payment of exam fees was frozen after students failed to pay the final semester fees.

The deadline to paying the examination dues without fine is August 18, but the portal would allow fee payment until August 20 with fine.

Students are however in a fix as the deadlines are fast approaching for their final exams which are to be completed by September.

“I haven't paid my semester fees. While the portal was to be opened today (Monday), it remained inaccessible to me. However, three students from the same batch who had paid their fees, were able to access the portal,” said a student of CLAP ISB Bengaluru on request of anonymity.

College principal Vijya B, denied that the link was inaccessible.

However, the student said he was getting constant reminders from the college to pay the semester fees to access the fee portal. “The college is demanding fees, but several assurances made by the college during admission remain unfulfilled,” he added.

“The administration has asked us to pay 80 percent of the semester fees that was due in July. Only then will we be allowed to pay the examination fee. The Covid situation has been financially burdensome,” another student told The New Indian Express.

Students have written to Bangalore North University Vice Chancellor T D Kemparuaju about the exam fee portal and also apprised him of unfulfilled commitments such as funds from an incomplete internship that are yet to be refunded to students, a lag in placement process, irrelevant data about job offerings during the time of admission.

“Colleges have been already instructed to collect examination fees and not link it with other fees." said Bangalore North University Registrar K Janardhanam to The New Indian Express.

