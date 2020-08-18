Public hearing on Peripheral Ring Road on Tuesday

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has called for an environmental public hearing on Tuesday on BDA’s most controversial project – the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) — which will result in a whopping loss of 34K trees in Bengaluru. Citizens’ groups and activists have asked for a cancellation of the hearing in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and inability for people to attend.

Bringing in changes in hydrology, micro-climate as also existing land use, the June Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report says, “PRR will impact 110 sq km of water bodies and 66 sq km of forests. It will involve diversion of 10.12 hectares of forest land in Jarakabandekaval Reserve Forest, impact TG Halli reservoir catchment area and six lakes. Apart from felling 33,838 trees including heritage/native species, 900 metres of the alignment with a width of 100 metres will pass through forests. Nearly 9,304 trees have to be felled in TG Halli catchment area. Affecting 63 major and minor drainages and lakes, it will cause flooding during monsoons.”

As per the public hearing notification issued by KSPCB, the BDA has proposed the development of 8-lane PRR, Phase-1, connecting Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road (crossing Ballari Road and Old Madras Road) in Bengaluru Urban but integrating with the existing NICE Road. The proposed project will cost Rs 15,11,142 crore.

The EC for the project was accorded by the Karnataka State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority on November 20, 2014. However, this was challenged at the National Green Tribunal and after detailed deliberations, the tribunal in Feb 2019 directed BDA to prepare a fresh EIA report. Challenging the order, the BDA appealed to the Supreme Court (March 17 this year) which upheld the NGT order and directed BDA to prepare fresh EIA. In view of this order, public hearing is also being held by KSPCB.

Since the BDA has changed the alignment of the project, the Citizens for Bengaluru group in a letter to the KSPCB chairman has said a new EIA should be prepared and a new development proposal scheme should be drafted.

Meanwhile, comments and objections of interested bona fide residents, eco groups and others located at the project site and likely to be affected by the project were invited to file their suggestions within 30 days of the notification, which closed on August 13. However, citizens can take part in the public hearing in Yelahanka.

TIME AND VENUE

The time and venue for the Public Hearing on PRR is 11am at Nityotsava Kalyana Mantapa and Samavesha Kendra, Singanayakanahalli, Doddaballapura Road, near Avalahalli Village, Yelahanka taluk, Bengaluru. For further details, visit the board website: http://kspcb.gov.in

PRR virtual public consultation on Sept 3

Bengaluru: Bowing to public demand, the BDA has announced a second public consultation in connection with the Peripheral Ring Road project on September 3, an official release said. It will begin at 12 pm. Registration will be made available on the BDA website shortly, it added.