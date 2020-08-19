STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Minister cancels hearing on Peripheral Ring Road, officials go ahead

However, State Forest and Ecology Minister Anand Singh unilaterally took a decision around 8pm Monday that the meeting needs to be postponed.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

A draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report states that almost 34,000 trees could be lost if the Peripheral Ring Road project takes off | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not only is the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project controversial, even the first hearing on its environmental aspects ended in controversy.The lack of coordination between Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which organised the meet, and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) that will build the road, left participants confused. The event finally took place as scheduled with limited participation as not more than 50 people were permitted inside Navjyoti Hall on Doddaballapur Road due to the need to maintain social distancing.

The 65.5-km eight-lane project, mooted by former Chief Minister S M Krishna during his tenure to decongest the city, is likely to result in 33,838 trees being axed. This has been strongly opposed by environment activists and NGOs. On August 14, BDA announced that the first public hearing would be held at 11 am on August 18. It also sent an official release on Monday, stating that a virtual hearing would also take place on September 3.  

However, State Forest and Ecology Minister Anand Singh unilaterally took a decision around 8pm Monday that the meeting needs to be postponed. A communication sent by KSPCB later to BDA officials and Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) went unnoticed.

Singh told TNIE, “The public kept stressing that it would not be safe to hold such a meeting in the midst of the pandemic. So I decided to call it off last night and instructed my department to do so. KSPCB did it but there has been a communication gap.”

A senior government official said, “The minister does not have powers to cancel a public hearing. It is the DC’s right to call or cancel it. His order to cancel it holds no validity.” The DC refused to answer calls, despite many attempts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peripheral Ring Road
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp